Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

