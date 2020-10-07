Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Seacor comprises 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 18.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CKH stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $629.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $172.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

