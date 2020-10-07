Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 64.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 292,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.