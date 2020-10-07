Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,823 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. HP comprises about 2.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1,027.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $148,272,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 216,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,298,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.