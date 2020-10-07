Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 702,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

