Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 4.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 785,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 135,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 68.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 113,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,036. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

