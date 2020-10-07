Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $11.81 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 3.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,032. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

