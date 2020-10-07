Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

COP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 116,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

