Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

PBT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 79,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

