Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,607,547. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.