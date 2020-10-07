Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

BEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,626. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

