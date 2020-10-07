FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Gap Up to $21.06

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $22.88. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 7,392 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $2,468,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

