Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Up 6.8%

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.22. 1,399,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 887,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

