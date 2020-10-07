FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor rides on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. The growing probe card demand in both Foundry and Logic markets remains a major positive. The company has been riding on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. Growing probe card demand, customer node transitions and new design releases remain major positives. Further, its increasing focus on Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continues to be a tailwind. FormFactor remains optimistic about strong relationships with semiconductor companies, backed by the ability to serve their electrical test and measurement requirements. However, Systems revenues remain weak. Additionally, COVID-19 impacts remain a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

FORM stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,010 shares of company stock worth $1,928,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

