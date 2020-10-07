Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 6% Higher

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.66. 260,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 390,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $199.18 million, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fluent by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 403,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fluent by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

