FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $53.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FLIR Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 52.1% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 114,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

