Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.49

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.49 and last traded at $140.27, with a volume of 778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -348.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,639 shares of company stock worth $17,247,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

