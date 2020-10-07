Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

FIVN stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.52. 2,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,323. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,386.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 103.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

