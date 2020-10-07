FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.50

Shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$177.50 and last traded at C$176.67, with a volume of 11098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$175.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.15. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$206,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,756 shares in the company, valued at C$754,254.04. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total value of C$68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,870,800. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,456 shares of company stock worth $3,063,113.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

