FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.38 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $345.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.04845281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032001 BTC.

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

