First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 6.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. 602,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 320,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

