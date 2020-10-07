First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 6.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. 602,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 320,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
