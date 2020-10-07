First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 590,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 514,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

