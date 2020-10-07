Finlay Minerals (CVE:FYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Finlay Minerals Ltd (CVE:FYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

About Finlay Minerals (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

