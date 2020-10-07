Financial Survey: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) versus Virtus Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:ZTR)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Virtus Total Return Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 Virtus Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Virtus Total Return Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Virtus Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Virtus Total Return Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Virtus Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Virtus Total Return Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Virtus Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% Virtus Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Virtus Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 3.16 $30.84 million $1.52 6.78 Virtus Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Total Return Fund.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Total Return Fund has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Virtus Total Return Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in reasonably priced growth (GARP) stocks of large cap companies and investment grade bonds issued by companies and governments. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of 60% Russell Developed Large Cap Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. was formed on September 30, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.