Financial Review: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TCF Financial and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 2 8 1 2.91 Truist Financial 0 7 14 0 2.67

TCF Financial currently has a consensus target price of $35.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $45.58, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43% Truist Financial 17.32% 8.07% 1.00%

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCF Financial and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.52 $304.36 million $1.90 14.06 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.89 $3.22 billion $4.37 9.69

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Truist Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

