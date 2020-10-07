Financial Contrast: Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) and Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meten EdtechX Education Group and Longevity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Longevity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Longevity Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $207.98 million 0.15 $380,000.00 N/A N/A Longevity Acquisition N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Meten EdtechX Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Longevity Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Longevity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Longevity Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -2.91, indicating that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Longevity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A -716.86% -46.49% Longevity Acquisition N/A -8.50% -1.01%

Summary

Longevity Acquisition beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a network of 148 learning centers covering 36 cities in 18 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Longevity Acquisition

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

