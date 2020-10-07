Financial Contrast: Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) & MabVax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MBVXQ)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and MabVax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalvista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 19.66 -$29.12 million ($1.64) -8.49 MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.02 million N/A N/A

MabVax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and MabVax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalvista Pharmaceuticals -229.45% -37.71% -33.31% MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MabVax Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and MabVax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalvista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MabVax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.42%. Given Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MabVax Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of MabVax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals beats MabVax Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MabVax Therapeutics

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs to treat cancer. TELINTRA is the Company’s lead small molecule product candidate in clinical development for the treatment of blood disorders, including cancer. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Telik, Inc., is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.