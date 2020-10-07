Financial Contrast: Fangdd Network Group (DUO) vs. Its Competitors

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ: DUO) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fangdd Network Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74% Fangdd Network Group Competitors 8.80% 3.97% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fangdd Network Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group Competitors 433 969 1030 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Fangdd Network Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fangdd Network Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million -$73.31 million -1.69 Fangdd Network Group Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 12.53

Fangdd Network Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fangdd Network Group rivals beat Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

