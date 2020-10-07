Financial Contrast: Apergy (NYSE:APY) versus Ecosphere Technologies (NYSE:ESPHQ)

Apergy (NYSE:APY) and Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apergy and Ecosphere Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy $1.13 billion 0.56 $52.16 million $0.99 8.32 Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apergy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Apergy has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecosphere Technologies has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apergy and Ecosphere Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apergy currently has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Apergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Apergy and Ecosphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41% Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apergy beats Ecosphere Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ecosphere Technologies Company Profile

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 5, 2019, the voluntary petition of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21, 2018.

