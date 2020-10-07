Financial Comparison: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) & digitiliti (NASDAQ:DIGI)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 14.47% 240.01% 10.44% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NetApp and digitiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $5.41 billion 1.78 $819.00 million $3.53 12.28 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than digitiliti.

Volatility & Risk

NetApp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NetApp and digitiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 3 13 6 0 2.14 digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetApp presently has a consensus target price of $52.28, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetApp is more favorable than digitiliti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of NetApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NetApp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetApp beats digitiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

