Financial Comparison: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Dalrada Financial (NASDAQ:DFCO)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.51, meaning that its stock price is 851% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HireQuest and Dalrada Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 6.51 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 97.81 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Dalrada Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24% Dalrada Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HireQuest and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HireQuest beats Dalrada Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low carbon and green energy solutions to original equipment manufacturer of deep-ultraviolet light sources. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits that is used for pre-screen of cervical cancer. The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

