Financial Analysis: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) vs. Its Rivals

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE: ASM) is one of 78 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avino Silver & Gold Mines to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $31.75 million -$31.46 million -31.32 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Competitors $6.08 billion $737.94 million -14.65

Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Avino Silver & Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines Competitors 648 1838 1928 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines -110.33% -3.83% -2.89% Avino Silver & Gold Mines Competitors -8.71% 2.98% 0.23%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines rivals beat Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

