Fetch (FET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.28 or 0.04799632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031913 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

