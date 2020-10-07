Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.23. 70,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

