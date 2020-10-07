Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 791,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,097,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

