Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

