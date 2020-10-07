Farmers Trust Co. Sells 804 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

General Mills stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,673. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.