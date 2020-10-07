Farmers Trust Co. Sells 518 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.99. 102,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

