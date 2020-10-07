Farmers Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $2,790,635 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

