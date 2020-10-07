Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,454 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,181,148. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

