Farmers Trust Co. Sells 236 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

