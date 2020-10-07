Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,394 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 324,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,338,217. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

