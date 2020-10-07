Farmers Trust Co. Sells 13,250 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 434,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,814,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,528,000 after buying an additional 882,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 555,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 272,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

