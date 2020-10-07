Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.