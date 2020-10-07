Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 1,180,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

