Farmers Trust Co. Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 39.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 46.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 85,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.