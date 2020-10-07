Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 6,879 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after buying an additional 1,472,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after acquiring an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,143,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,715. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

