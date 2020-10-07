Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 5,944 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 479,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

