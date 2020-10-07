Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 500 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Kwmg LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 665,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 68,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 163,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

