Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $130.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

